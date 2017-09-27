Girls' XC Team takes first at Platte-Geddes Invitational

The weather was not exactly conducive for area runners to participate in the Platte-Geddes Cross Country Invitational on Sat., Sept. 23. Runners from 17 schools braved the cold, rainy weather and ran over the course. Chamberlain girls varsity brought home the first place plaque and Allie Hough came in first with the winning time of 20:09.

The Chamberlain girls won the meet by one point over the Wagner Red Raiders. The Lady Cubs tallied 20 points, Wagner had 21, and Mount Vernon/ Plankinton finished third with 23 points. Burke/ South Central was close with 27 points for fourth place. Todd County was fifth with 41 points, Winner had 65 points for sixth place, St. Francis was seventh with 72 points, and Bon Homme ended up with 76 points for eighth place.

Running in the girls' varsity 5K race for Chamberlain were champion, Allie Hough (20:09), 6) Isabella Shepherd (21:55), 16) Abby Hutmacher (23:06), 17) Abby Hough (23:23), and Ciara Hough with a time of 27:25.

In the girls' JV 4K competition, Chamberlain dominated with four girls placing in the top ten positions. Winning the race was Ella Phillips with a time of 17:44. Erika Larson was third, just one second from taking the second place spot, with a time of 17:58. Brianna Johnson from Viborg/Hurley finished just ahead of Erika with the time of 17:57. Emily Shepherd came in fourth place with a time of 18:19. Alyssa Allen grabbed the tenth place running the race in 19:33. Averie Larson was the fifth JV runner and finished in 24:10.

The young middle school runners also took the top spots. Kenzy Evans won the 3K race in 9:54. Kaylee Larson finish in second place just 17 seconds behind Evans. Larson's recorded time was 10:11. Angie Lopez was two seconds behind the sixth place runner with a time of 11:02.

In the boys' races, Lucas Lopez came in seventeenth with a time of 18:44. Winning the boys' varsity contest was Thaniel Schroeder of Freeman Academy Marion with a time of 17:08. In the JV 4K race, Declan Tveit finished third running the course in 15:50. He was 21 seconds behind the winner, Thalen Schroeder of Freeman Academy Marion , who finished in 15:29. Lael Waetermans took second place, one second ahead of Tveit, with a time of 15:49.

Chamberlain will compete in the SESD Conference Meet on Mon., Oct. 2, in Gregory.