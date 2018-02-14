Gymnastics team places seventh at State A Meet

The Chamberlain gymnastics team was the fourth seed entering the State A Meet in Watertown on Fri., Feb. 9. Their goal was to place in the top five, but finished in seventh position with a total score of 127.400. The spread between the fourth-place team and the seventh-place team was 2.25 points. Competition was very close in all events.

Deuel upset Madison by winning the championship by 2points for the first time in four year. They finished in first place in all four events with Madison placing second in every event. These two teams have battled for the Championship title since 1995. Madison has had the title 20 years. (1995 – 2010 and 2014-2107). In 2011, Deuel claimed the top spot and continued to have it for the following two years. In 2016, Chamberlain was Runner-Up to Madison in 2016.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/