Hannah Anderson hits game winning field goal

Chamberlain's Lady Cubs traveled to Madison to play in a non-conference girls' basketball game on Tues., Jan. 28. The Lady Bulldogs (4-6) fell to the Lady Cubs (3-6) by two points, 44-42.

Chamberlain lead after the first period, 11-6, but Madison had a four point lead at the half-time break, and after three quarters of play.

Madison had an eight point advantage with six minutes to play in the Chamberlain chipped away at the Lady Bulldogs' lead. The game was knotted after Emma Powers hit a trey. There were only seconds to play when Hannah Anderson hit her field goal to finish the game 44-42 in favor of the Lady Cubs. Chamberlain outscored Madison 15-9 in the final quarter.

