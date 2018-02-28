Hickey wins Gold Key Award

Morgan Hickey submitted an original poem to the 2017-18 USD Scholastic Art and Writing Competition. She earned the Gold Key Award for excellence.

She received her key during an Awards Ceremony on Sun. Feb. 25 at USD.

This is the first time in the history of our school that a student has won such an award. In addition to this award, her poem has been submitted for review at the National level.

