Hutmacher named to All-Tournament Teams at Jr. National Duals

Three Chamberlain wrestlers Nash Hutmacher, Collin Powell and Remington Rossow participated in the 2018 Junior National Duals Freestyle and Greco-Roman tournament in Tulsa, Okla. June 19-23 as part of the South Dakota USA Wrestling Team.

The wrestlers trained for several days prior to the Nationals at the Legends of Gold wrestling facility in Bereford, SD, where wrestlers from around the state competed for a spot on the team.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/