Hutmacher ranked top 100 senior athletes in nation

Chamberlain senior stand out Nash Hutmacher has received another honor, this time from MaxPreps. Last Friday, Kevin Askeland, a contributor for the MaxPreps website, revealed his list of the top 100 high school senior athletes in the nation. The following is reprinted from the MaxPreps website:

“ The high school Class of 2020 will likely hold a special distinction in history as the one that got caught in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Winter and spring sports seasons have been impacted or canceled, as have proms and graduations.

In an effort to lift up the athletes experiencing a less-than-ideal end to their high school careers, MaxPreps is recognizing 100 of most promising seniors in the country. This group represents over 20 sports and nearly 30 states.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/