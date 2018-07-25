I-90 team plays for State Little League Title

Two local baseball players were members of the I-90 Little League team that played in the championship game for the South Dakota State Little League title in Rapid City.

Sawyer Donovan and Dawson Munger both of Chamberlain were members of the all-star team that went up against Canyon Lake All-Stars Monday afternoon and came up short 1-4. The Rapid City team will advance to play Fargo in Valley Springs, ND on Saturday for the Midwest Region Little League title.

