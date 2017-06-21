Junior Achievement host annual Golf scramble

The annual golf scramble was held on Friday, June 9 at the Chamberlain Country club. Sixteen teams of four people with a total of 64 people participating. Funds raised are used to cover the current Junior Achievement programming at Chamberlain and St. Joseph’s Indian School 4th grade, 8th grade and high school business class as well as Ethics class for the entire high school along with increasing the program into the 2nd grade.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/