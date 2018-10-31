Kimball/White Lake defeats Arlington/Lake Preston in quarterfinals

With a 29-0 win over Arlington/Lake Preston, the WiLdKats will travel to Garretson to play the Class 9AA semifinal game against the Garretson Blue Dragons on Friday, November 2. KWL is ranked No. 7 and Garretson is the No. 2 team in Region 2, just behind the Arlington/Lake Preston Badgers. Both Garretson and Arlington Lake Preston had records of 8-0.

In the quarterfinals game against the Badgers, Carter Fredericksen had 111 rushing yards and two TDs to lead the WiLdKats in offense. Cody Westendorf had 77 yards and one touchdown from an interception he made in the fourth quarter. Javen Holan completed eight of twelve passes for 86 yards. Justin Becker was the top receiver with four catches and 57 yards.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/