Kimball/White Lake scores 15 runs in tournament play

MILLER – The Kimball/White Lake Nationals had an offensive explosion in the first three innings of their District 3B amateur baseball tournament opener on Sat., July 22, against the South Central Storm. After seven innings of play, K/WL trounced South Central, 15-4.

The Nationals had 11 runs in the first three innings of play and South Central scored all four of their runs in the opening inning.

