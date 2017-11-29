Lady Cub Gymnastics sport a young team

The CHS gymnastics team started their season off in a brand new facility with resources never before available to them on a regular basis. They now have an in-ground floor pit, and a single rail bar, which allows the team to work on new skills more safely. The equipment is stationary allowing more time for practice.

Coach Sherri Knippling will be assisted by two former Cub gymnasts, Autumn Frederick, a 2016 graduate, and volunteer assistant coach,Tynia Zeman who graduated last year. There are six returning letter winners with one senior, Ciara Hough, and one junior, Mikayden Weston. Alyssa Allen, Kathrinn Hopkins, and Kazney Knippling are the returning freshmen. Rhian Felicia is also a returning letter winner, but she will be away from competition due to a medical issue. She will be on the team as a student manager this season.

