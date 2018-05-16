Lady Cubs compete in in three tournaments

The Chamberlain Lady Cubs traveled to Hartford to play an 18-hole golf tournament against 11 other teams. The girls finished in ninth place with 435 strokes. Winning the tournament was Sioux Falls Christian with 356 strokes. Kate Wynja of SF Christian was the medalist with a round of 73 (35-38). Lauryn Driscoll had the lead after her first round of 32, but finished in second place when she scored a 44 in her second round to finish with a 76.

Averie Larson fired a 48- 51 for a round of 99 to tie for 25th place. Taysa Hutmacher finished with a 102 (50-52) for 32 place. Erika Larson shot a 115 (57-58) to give her 53rd place, Chynna Story ended up in 55th place with a 119 (61-58), and Kazney Knippling was one stroke behind Story with a 120 (59-61).

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/