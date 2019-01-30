Lady Cubs fend off the Bulldogs

Four Lady Cubs were in double figures in a home game on Tues., Jan. 22, against the Madison Bulldogs. Hannah Anderson led the team with 18 points,11 rebounds, and four assists. Mady Handel added 16 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Treyah Sitting Bear connected on four threepointers to earn 12 points. Avany Long chipped in 10 points in the 60-51 victory over the Bulldogs.

