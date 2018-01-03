Lady Cubs fight for a victory

The Chamberlain Lady Cubs were pitted against Rapid City Douglas, a Class AA school, in the East/West Classic held at the Chamberlain Armory on Wed., Dec 27. The Lady Cubs defeated the Douglas Patriots by a score of 52-47.

Three Lady Cubs were in double figures with Mady Handel scoring 19 points, Paige Reuer and Hannah Anderson scoring 12 points each. Handel completed a double-double with her 19 points and 15 rebounds.

The Patriots got off to a quick 0-7 lead before Hannah Anderson was fouled and sank both of her free throws to put the Lady Cubs on the board, 2-7. Douglas spread their lead to nine points before Chamberlain five points before the first quarter ended. The Patriots lead after one quarter of play, 7-12.

