Lady Cubs pull out the win over Stanley County

It took all five sets before the Lady Cubs pulled out the victory in volleyball action at the Chamberlain Armory on Tues., Aug 28. The match went back and forth with the Cubs winning the first match 25-16. Mady Handel served two aces to start the game and the girls went on an 8-0 run before Stanley County battled back and scored five points.

Chamberlain managed to stay ahead of the Lady Buffaloes by seven points throughout the first set. Maggie Pickner entered the game and served an ace to give the Lady Cubs the first set. Stanley County bounced back in the second set and started a 4-0 run on the Lady Cubs. The home team regrouped and volleyed their way back to trail 5-6. The scoring was alternating until the Lady Cubs allowed the Lady Buffaloes nine unearned points. Chamberlain trailed 22-14 when Hannah Anderson scored two kills giving the Lady Cubs 16 points. It wasn't enough, and Stanley County went on to win the second set, 25-16.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/