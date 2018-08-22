Lady Cubs volleyball begins with 10 returning letter winners

Coach Amy Donovan has 35 volleyball players ready for some competition. The team will have five seniors that played numerous varsity minutes last season. Among the returning athletes, are letter winners; Taysa Hutmacher, Avany Long, Mady Handel, Mackenzie Sorenson and Hadley Tichy, Hannah Anderson, Makenzy Mutziger, Darynn Burke, Maggy Pickner, and Taylor Toering.

During practice sessions, Coach Donovan sees great improvements in all her players. The players came into practice with a readyto-play attitude. “We have had some challenging practices, and they have taken on those practices and pushed themselves to do better. When I ask the girls to try something new, they do it,” commented Coach Donovan.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/