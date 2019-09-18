Lady Cubs XC team take 1st at Scotland Invite

On Mon., Sept. 9, the Cubs cross-country runners traveled to Scotland to run in the meet at the Dawson Creek Golf Course. The Lady Cubs varsity team came in first place with 13 points followed by Winner Area with 18 points.

Allie Hough finished in second place followed by Kinsey Evans in third. Hough finished the 5K Run in 19:27, 13/100 seconds behind Lindsey Roth of Ethan/ Parkston (19:14). Evans wasn't far behind Hough with a recorded time of 19:45. Ella Phillips was tenth running the course in 21:39.

Mary Martin and Sam Peppel finished in 33 and 36 place, respectively. Martin had a time of 24:35 and Peppel timed-out at 25:03.

