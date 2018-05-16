Mady Handel breaks shot put school record

Rescheduling the Chamberlain Track Meet from April 21 to May 12 resulted in a triangular competition between Chamberlain, Jones County and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte. The Cubs dominated 12 boys events and 13 girls events by claiming first place finishes.

Mady Handel broke the school record (37',1”) that was held by Lacey Leheska since 2001. Handel threw the shot put 37', 7” to claim the new school record. Mady also won the discus with a toss of 104-09.

Avany Long had a stellar meet winning first place in the Long Jump (16'2”), the Triple Jump (30'7.5”), the 100m Hurdles (16.25), and the 300m Hurdles (49.45).

