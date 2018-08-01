Mallards headed to State B tournament

In nine innings, the Mallards defeated the South Central Storm 9-8 Wednesday night to qualify for the SDABA State Class B Tournament to be held from August 1 to August 12 at the Augustana University in Sioux Falls. The Mallards will play the opening game against Canova on Wednesday, August 1, at 5:30 pm.

Representing District 3, the Pony Hills League, will be the Chamberlain Mallards, Four Corners, Miller/Wessington, and Plankinton. South Central took an early lead in the District 3B amateur baseball elimination game held on July 25, at Greig Field. The Storm scored the first run of the game in the top of the third inning. The Mallards put three runs on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the third inning with RBI’s by Jake Byre, Zach Zimprich, and Ryan Schoenhard.

