Mallards shutout KWL, June 8

Chamberlain improved their record to 2-2 in a win against Kimball/White Lake on Thurs., June 8.

The Mallards had two hits from Ryan Randall, and Colton Anderson. Anderson, Randall and Mike Schwartz drove in runs to defeat Kimball/White Lake 4-0. Jake Byre was on the mound for seven innings. He threw six strike outs and allowed seven hits. Zach Zimprich relieved Byre for the final two innings without allowing any hits for the save. The Mallards committed five errors in the game.

