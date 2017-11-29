MS Wrestling Season gets underway

About 30 Middle School students are participating in wrestling this school year. Coached by Luke Giese and Bill Kurtz, the Cubs hosted a MS Tournament at home Tues., Nov. 14 and traveled to Lyman on Nov. 21 to compete.

Front: l-r; Coach Giese, McKyle Weston, Dominack Santigo, Sheldon Mayer and Coach Kurtz. Second row; l-r: Jozey Nesladek, Paden Bairy, Christian Fees, CJ Yost, and Quinn Long. Third row, l-r; Selleck McManus, Craig Kenobbie, Wyatt Powers, Ty Grassier, Rowdy George, Chase Hopkins, Devyn Anderson and Carter Santigo. Third row, l-r; L-r: Tom Powell, Noah Hutmacher, Swade Reis, Jansen Koneche, Jude Colombe, Aiden Rehling, and Caynon Burkhard. Back row, l-r; Cade Wisenbaugh, Levi Miller, Sawyer Donovan and Bryce Reuer.

