New Football Coach to lead Cubs team

The Chamberlain High School football team will begin the 2017-2018 season under the direction of Coach Dan Olson. Olson just recently moved to Chamberlain from Britton, South Dakota. When asked what brought him to Chamberlain, he stated, “I was looking for a PE teaching position as well as the opportunity to be the head football coach.

” He will be taking over the duties that Jerry Rhodes vacated last spring so that he could move back to his hometown of Phillip. Olson will also be the 7th grade boys basketball coach. Coach Olson is passionate about football. He grew up in Killdeer, North Dakota where he played four years of high school football.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/