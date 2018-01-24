Rustlers roll past Lady Cubs

The Miller Lady Rustlers rolled past the Chamberlain Lady Cubs in a girls' high school basketball game on Thurs., Jan. 18, at the Chamberlain Armory. Miller (7-3) for the season defeated the Lady Cubs (4-7), 55-28. Chamberlain got off to a slow start, and Miller had a couple of mini runs to get ahead of the Lady Cubs in the first period. The Lady Cubs trailed, 11-4.

Paige Reuer scored the four points in the period for the Cubs. Miller had another six point run prior to Mady Handel hitting a three-pointer to give the Cubs double figures. Miller led 19-11 at this point. Turnovers plagued the Lady Cubs preventing them from an offensive period. By half-time, Miller had a second run of nine points before Handel drained her second three-point field goal. The first half ended, with Miller leading, 28-14. The second half of the game wasn't any easier for the Lady Cubs. Miller scored twice as many points in the third and fourth periods. Chamberlain just couldn't get their shots to fall, The final score was Miller 55, Chamberlain 28.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/