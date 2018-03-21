Sanford Chamberlain salutes athletic trainers

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Sanford Chamberlain is celebrating the work of Emily Dorwart this month as part of National Athletic

Training Month. Certified athletic trainers are health professionals who specialize in the prevention, assessment, management and rehabilitation of injuries and illnesses which occur to athletes and the physically active. As part of a complete health care team, the athletic trainer works under the direction of a licensed physician and in cooperation with other health care professionals, coaches and parents.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/