Schwartz throws a shutout in win against Miller

Mike Schwartz threw all nine innings in the win against Miller in the game on Thursday, June 14 at Greig Field. The Mallards defeated Miller 3-0. In the first inning, Miller's pitcher, Casey Schlechter, hit a double to right field and then advanced to third base on a single from Cody Cotton. Schlechter was thrown out as he tried to steal home by Adam Schroeder. In the second inning, Mike Schwartz picked off Bruggeman at first base when he was leading off. Chamberlain held Miller to one hit in the third inning. The Mallards scored their first run in the bottom of the inning. C. Schwartz singled on a line drive to left field.

Colton Anderson hit a ground ball to allow Schwartz to advance to second, and Anderson reached first base on an error by the shortstop. Ryan Randall grounded out to the second baseman giving Schwartz the opportunity to score the first run.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/