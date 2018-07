The Region 5B Legion Baseball Tournament was held at Conova, SD July 18- 21. The Chamberlain team opened the tournament Wednesday with a 7-6 win over Colton.

Coach Mike Schwartz’s team met up with Humboldt/Hartford in the winner’s bracket Thursday but came up short scoring only 6 runs to their opponent’s 13.

