Sign Up To Join 2018 4-H Shooting Sports Hunting Team

BROOKINGS, S.D. - South Dakota 4-H now offers the Shooting Sports Hunting discipline. Sign up for an opportunity to join the State 4-H Hunting Shooting Sports team by November 13, 2017.

"In order to expand the awareness of this discipline which leads to a greater appreciation of the outdoors, 4-H in South Dakota will field a team for the 2018 National 4-H Shooting Sports Competition," said John Keimig, SDSU Extension 4-H Associate.

This is the first year the hunting discipline is offered in South Dakota. In the Hunting Discipline, competitors shoot in three discipline areas as well as participate in knowledge and skill challenges.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/