T. Hutmacher and A. Larson Advance to State Golf Tournament

PIERRE – Region 3A girls golf tournament was held on Tues., May 30 at Hillsview Golf Course . Chamberlain had two girls qualify for the state meet on June 5 and 6 in Hartford. Taysa Hutmacher finished in 16th place with a 108. Averie Larson finished in 18th place, carding a 111. As a team, the Lady Cubs finished in fourth place with 464.

“All the girls played with a great attitude and even though they may have struggled on a hole, they moved on and played the next shot or the next hole by incorporating the things that we have worked on in practice. Taysa epitomized this attitude and shot her best score of the season. Averie would have had a much lower score had she not struggled around the greens,” commented Palmer.

Erika Larson missed qualifying by four strokes. Coach Palmer explained, “There were a number of girls who posted very low scores, which in turn brought the qualifying score down to 115.”

