Todd County defeats Lady Cubs, 56-46

The Lady Falcons are rated #2 in Region 7, and they performed well against the Lady Cubs on Thurs., Feb. 1. The Lady Falcons (14-3) demonstrated their ability to shoot accurately and move the ball quickly. The big offensive drive for the Lady Falcons came in the third quarter when they out-scored the Lady Cubs, 18-10.

Mady Handel had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Alayne Daly was also in double figures with 10 points.

Coach Neuharth complimented his team by saying, “The girls went toe-to-toe with a very good basketball team on Thursday. I've said this many times, but I couldn't be prouder at how hard everyone competed. We kept battling all night and gave ourselves a chance into the fourth quarter.”

