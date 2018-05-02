Track athletes bring home nine first place finishes

The Chamberlain Cubs competed at the Bill Pistulka Invite held in Winner on Thurs., Apr. 26. Between the boys and girls teams, Chamberlain walked away from the meet with nine first place finishes and seven second place finishes.

Ella Byers finished first in the 800, 1600, and 3200M Races. In the 800, her time was 2:23.31. She ran the 1600M run in 5:13.57, and in the 3200, she was clocked at 2:23.31.

