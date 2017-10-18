Volleyball Players of the Week

Hannah Anderson (above) and Avany Long (below) share the player of the week spotlight. Coach Donovan stated,

“Hannah and Avany had great games against their competitors this week. The quickness that these two girls have is amazing. Hannah doesn't give up.

She keeps going after the ball. Avany has been proving herself as one of my best passers in the back row. In the game against Winner, Avany made 15 digs and served one ace. Hannah had 7 kills and 2 blocks against the Lady Warriors.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Chamberlain%20SunID157/