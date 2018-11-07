WiLdKats heading to the Dome

The Kimball/White Lake WiLdKats are headed to the “big dance” for the first time since 2011. Last season, the WiLdKats lost in the semifinals against Irene-Wakonda. This year, KWL (8-3) will go up against Bon Homme (10-1) in the championship game on Thurs., Nov. 8, at 1 p.m.

To get to the Dome, the WiLdKats had to defeat two unbeaten teams, Arlington/Lake Preston and Garretson. KWL surprised the Arlington/Lake Preston team by taking them down 29-0. Garretson was shocked by the WiLdKats giving the Blue Dragons their first loss of the season with a score of 42-14.

