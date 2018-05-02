Winner/Colome defeats Chamberlain/Kimball 9-2

The Winner/Colome baseball team came to town to add another victory to their season's record by scoring nine runs on seven hits, and holding the home team to just two runs. After seven innings both teams had accumulated seven hits, but Chamberlain/Kimball couldn't recover after Winner/Colome tallied four runs in the second inning.

Javen Holan led things off on the hill for Chamberlain/Kimball. He pitched three innings throwing 57 pitches including 24 strikes. Cole Hickey was the relief pitcher for the final four innings. He threw 72 pitches with 40 strikes. Pitching for Winner/ Colome was Ty Bolton. He pitched the entire game allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out ten. There were no runs in the first inning by either team. Winner/Colome scored four runs by stealing home in the second inning. Chamberlain/Kimball's Jerrod Waterbury hit an RBI single scoring Elye White Mouse. Dilen Anderson also hit an RBI single scoring Wyatt Talbott. Javen Holan replaced Cameron Caldwell as a courtesy runner and Jazz Dominguez replaced Jarred Waterbury on first base. Holan was caught stealing home as was Dominguez to end the inning. In the top of the third inning, Layton Thieman singled on a hard ground ball to center field. Tyler Brunmeier reached first base with a walk. Both of these players were thrown out while attempting to steal bases. After three innings, Winner/Colome had a 5-2 lead.

