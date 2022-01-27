TikToker says it’s a time traveler, coming from 2027 and stuck in a parallel universe

A young man fixes it TikTok With his fiction as he says Time traveler, Which comes from 2027 and is only trapped in the post-apocalyptic world for 340 days.

Javier “stuck” himself in a parallel world in early 2021, after realizing that he had inadvertently become part of a “time travel experiment from 2027”, he insists.

He then recorded his daily life in the vacant Spanish city of Valenica, uploading videos on Dicto and showing buildings and places with no signs of human life or life in general.

He celebrated the New Year alone in the city and posted: “On the 340th day of the world alone, I have been to the cities and so on.

“What can I do?”

The videos show an empty street under his apartment, and, strangely enough, no one seems to be walking down the street or driving, but the lights are on in some of the other apartments opposite his building.

He later traveled to Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Valencia, Malaga and Seville.

The adventurer also stood outside the Berkeley Music College in Valencia and filmed appearing in front of glass windows.

He asks: “Where in the world are you with me?”.

Xavier’s video received thousands of views because viewers shared their doubts about the bizarre scenes seen in the video.

“If you are from the future, can you write my name in public so I can find it one day?” Asked one user.

The third described living alone in a city as “impossible work”, and the fourth wrote: “I do not believe it.”

Javier previously explained how “he ended up in a parallel world.

“I woke up alone in a hospital in Valencia,” he said.

“I found that there was a connection between 2021 and 2027. People could see the stuff I left in the city in 2021, but people could not see me, I could not see them.”