Turkey: Erdogan-Imamoglu massacre for bad weather

The Turkish president left direct points against the mayor of Istanbul on Saturday, during Imamoglu’s dinner with the British ambassador.

“We do not go to fish restaurants,” he said meaningfully, speaking in Kerosaunda, Pontus. “Where did we go; We ran next to our people, we became one with them, and we cared about their problems. You see others going elsewhere to have fun. Icebergs and storms will fall from the other side. “I was the mayor of Istanbul,” said the Turkish president, adding that his own ministers – on his own orders – were always rushing to natural disasters to monitor the situation.

“After the disasters, earthquakes and fires, my colleagues made sure they were always on site. As president, I was there too, because you can not leave them at mercy,” he stressed, aired by Sigmalive.com.

Erdogan had gone to the same fish restaurant

However, according to the same source, the Turkish president may have “nailed” the mayor who went to a fish restaurant in the middle of bad weather, but he spent an equally good time at the same restaurant. With his family. 2008.

When Erdogan was prime minister, Erdogan’s wife, Bilal Erdogan’s son, and the future wife of Recep Tayyip Erdogan were in Erdogan’s, the owner of the fish restaurant revealed in an interview with the “Radical” newspaper at the time.

Standing alone for its serene and peaceful atmosphere, this restaurant is a favorite destination of many politicians and clients from all over Turkey.

“Our customers are elite, they don’t come here drunk,” said owner Kahraman Alton, who has the same last name as the president.

Erdogan and his family ate fried turbot (fish eaten with the Imamoglu messenger), salad and fruit while drinking water, fruit juices and soda.