A death row inmate asked for 4,000 calories for his last meal! (Videos)

For the last meal before his execution, Donald Grant asked for a rich meal and an additional three bowls of strawberry ice cream.

A prisoner from Oklahoma, The hanged Donald Grant, asked for the last meal, a meal that was completely rich and high in calories, while the guards were surprised to find the three bowls of strawberry ice cream he had asked for. After enjoying his last meal comfortably, on January 27, he was injected with a lethal injection and became the first person to be hanged in the process. Death Penalty In 2022.

Menu of the latter Food In addition to plenty of food, it includes chicken with sauce, six egg rolls, fried rice with shrimp and a large fried apple. It is worth noting that the ice cream was not on the menu from the beginning, and when asked in addition he fulfilled the wish. His total diet exceeded 4,000 calories, although the regular requirement was about 2,000.

According to reports, he later chanted, calling on God and saying “I have things to manage, while he’s Brooklyn for life”!

Grant was charged with robbery at the La Quinta Inn in Del City, Oklahoma, on July 18, 2001, and killed two women: 29 years old. Brenda McLeanAnd 43 years old Felicia Suzette Smith. Grant was 25 when the bloody robbery took place. The women died from gunshot wounds and stab wounds.

In his affidavit, he said, “I sit at home and clean the gun.Oklahoman.