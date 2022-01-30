US F-35 crashes in South China Sea

F-35 fighter jet crashes South China Sea Confirmed it US Navy, During a mission. The video “captured” the moment of the sophisticated plane crash, while the photos show the F-35 floating in the ocean.









The American warplane seen in the video is trying to land on the American aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. Often due to mishandling, the aircraft crashes into the sea without approaching the runway.

U.S. services immediately launched a recovery operation, however a serious problem arose as news leaked on video and social media.

The Navy began research in two phases. The causes of the accident on the one hand and the video recorded at the time of the F-35 crash on the other, how and by whom was leaked.

“The video and photos released to the media during the crash are estimated to have been recorded by USS Carl Vinson. The incident is being investigated, “said a statement from the US Navy.

Meet the poor Lockheed F-35C Lightning II # US Navy 3 days ago crashed near the northwest coast of the Philippines. It happened on January 24, 2022 due to a pilot’s mistake while landing on a USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) aircraft carrier. There are now eight F-35Cs left in the VFA-147 Argonauts. pic.twitter.com/sJf54FMhXu – பாபக் தக்வே – Τακβαίε Τακβαίε – பாப்க் தக்வாயி (abBabakTaghvaee) January 27, 2022

Today’s news:



Another minor came to the hotel with his boyfriend with us, accusing him of seducing a 40-year-old 14-year-old girl.

The Incredible Story of Charlotte Belize: The Taliban Provide Shelter for an Unmarried Pregnant Journalist from New Zealand

Cristiano Ronaldo: He blocked the Transformers because it only cost him 75 million euros!